Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.