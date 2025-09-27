Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.