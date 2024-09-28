Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Related Articles

White Supremacist Group’s Graffiti Removed Friday

White Supremacist Group’s Graffiti Removed Friday

Green River Promotes Literacy with Outdoor Picture Book Display

Green River Promotes Literacy with Outdoor Picture Book Display

Weather Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

They’re Not Loving It: PETA Chicken Truck Stops at McDonald’s to Promote Vegan Diets

They’re Not Loving It: PETA Chicken Truck Stops at McDonald’s to Promote Vegan Diets