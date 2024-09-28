Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.