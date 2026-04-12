Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

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Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.