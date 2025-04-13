Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

