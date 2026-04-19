Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.