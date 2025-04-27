Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.