Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.