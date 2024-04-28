Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2024

City Council to Host Special Meetings to Negotiate with Unions

City Council to Host Special Meetings to Negotiate with Unions

Proposed Changes to Flaming Gorge Fishing Regulations Address Decrease in Kokanee

Proposed Changes to Flaming Gorge Fishing Regulations Address Decrease in Kokanee

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2024