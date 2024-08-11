Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 11th, 2024

Today: Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Areas of smoke before midnight. Mostly clear during the early evening, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.