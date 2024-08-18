Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2024

Four Mud Trucks Vandalized at Sweetwater Speedway

Core Will Not Seek Reelection to School Board, Four Seats Up for Grabs

Weather Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2024

