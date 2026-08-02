Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

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Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

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