Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.