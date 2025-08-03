Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.