Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.