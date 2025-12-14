Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.