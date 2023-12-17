Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.