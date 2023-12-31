Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.