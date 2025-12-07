Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

