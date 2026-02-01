Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light west wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

