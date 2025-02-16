Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.