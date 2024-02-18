Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 18, 2024

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

