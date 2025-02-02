Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday: Snow likely before 9am, then rain and snow likely between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.