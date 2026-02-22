Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 22, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 21, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 21, 2026

Sweetwater Museum Tells The Story Of Wyoming’s Bison

Sweetwater Museum Tells The Story Of Wyoming’s Bison

WHP Investigates 2 Fatal I-80 Crashes East of Evanston

WHP Investigates 2 Fatal I-80 Crashes East of Evanston

RSPD Issues Fraudulent Call Warning Friday

RSPD Issues Fraudulent Call Warning Friday