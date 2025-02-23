Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48.