Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

