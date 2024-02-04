Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 4, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 4, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 3, 2024

RSPD Investigates Two Deaths

RSPD Investigates Two Deaths

Groundhogs and Prairie Dogs Alike Predict an Early Spring… We’ll See

Groundhogs and Prairie Dogs Alike Predict an Early Spring… We’ll See

Weather Forecast for Friday, February 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, February 2, 2024