Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.