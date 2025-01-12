Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32.