Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2025

PowerSchool Data Breach Reported at SCSD No. 1, Student Information May Have Been Impacted

PowerSchool Data Breach Reported at SCSD No. 1, Student Information May Have Been Impacted

Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2025

Barringer to Retire as SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Later this Year

Barringer to Retire as SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Later this Year