Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32.