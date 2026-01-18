Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

