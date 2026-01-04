Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.