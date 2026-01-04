Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 4, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 3, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 3, 2026

Two New Specialty Plates Offered by WYDOT in 2026

Two New Specialty Plates Offered by WYDOT in 2026

Natural Grocers to Host Community Meet and Greet Jan. 13

Natural Grocers to Host Community Meet and Greet Jan. 13

Weather Forecast for Friday, January 2, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, January 2, 2026