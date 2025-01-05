Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

