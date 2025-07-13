Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

