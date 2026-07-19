Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

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Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

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