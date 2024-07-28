Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2024

Sweetwater County Livestock Auction to Close Out Fair Week

Sweetwater County Livestock Auction to Close Out Fair Week

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2024

Carnival, Animals, Food and More at Wyoming’s Big Show

Carnival, Animals, Food and More at Wyoming’s Big Show