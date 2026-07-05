Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

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Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.