Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.