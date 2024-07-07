Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

41-Year-Old Man Dies in WY 530 Rollover on July 4th

41-Year-Old Man Dies in WY 530 Rollover on July 4th

TRN Media’s Erick Pauley Honored at 64th NSMA Awards Banquet

TRN Media’s Erick Pauley Honored at 64th NSMA Awards Banquet

Fire District No. 1’s Resources Nearly Stretched to a Breaking Point July 4th

Fire District No. 1’s Resources Nearly Stretched to a Breaking Point July 4th