Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.