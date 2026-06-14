Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

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Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

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