Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 92.

