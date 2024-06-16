Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.