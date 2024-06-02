Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2024

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.