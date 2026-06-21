Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.