Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

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Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.