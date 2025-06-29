Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.