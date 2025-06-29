Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.