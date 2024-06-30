Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.