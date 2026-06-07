Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

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Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.