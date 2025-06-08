Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

