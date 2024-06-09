Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2024

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

