Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2024

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.