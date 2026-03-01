Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

