Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

White Mountain Mall Tesla Chargers Vandalized

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 22, 2025

No, the Rock Springs Social Security Office Will Not Close

Gordon Allows Voter Residency Bill to Become Law Without Signature, Gray Celebrates

