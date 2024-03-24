Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2024

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 4pm, then a chance of snow showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.