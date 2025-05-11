Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.